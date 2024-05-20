Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Position Trimmed by Sagil Capital LLP

Sagil Capital LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,348 shares during the quarter. Banco Macro makes up 1.5% of Sagil Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 208,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 73,524 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at $364,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at $365,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at $2,217,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at $1,462,000.

Banco Macro Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE BMA traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.32. 121,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,705. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. Banco Macro S.A. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $67.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Banco Macro Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

