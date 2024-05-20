PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,129,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,271 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $76,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TTE traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $72.88. The company had a trading volume of 162,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,715. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

