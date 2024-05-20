Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $308,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.20. The stock had a trading volume of 420,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,463. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.90 and its 200 day moving average is $64.35. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

