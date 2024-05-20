7,220 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Acquired by Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH remained flat at $77.07 during trading on Monday. 494,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,444,865. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.83. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2492 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.