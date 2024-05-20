PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $62.08 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $62,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $728,284,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,615,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,276 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10,763.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 923,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,829,000 after purchasing an additional 915,091 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,293,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $506,744,000 after purchasing an additional 275,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,763,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,110,000 after purchasing an additional 198,185 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $300.33. 179,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,575. The stock has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.66. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $300.66.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,053 shares of company stock worth $26,827,518 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GD

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.