Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 278,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,129,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 21.1% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

BIV traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $74.46. 244,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,646. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $76.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.72.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

