UBS Group AG Has $258.70 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,804,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $258,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,522,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,582,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 208,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 132,888 shares during the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 148,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 86,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.97. The stock had a trading volume of 84,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,759. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.03. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0237 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

