UBS Group AG Purchases 14,425 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.25% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $618,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after buying an additional 13,298 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.76. 112,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,448. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.29 and a 200 day moving average of $175.18.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

