Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,274,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,094 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $59,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,898,000 after buying an additional 14,105,237 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,527,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,919,000 after buying an additional 220,238 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,769,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,395,000 after buying an additional 803,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,978. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

