Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Acquired by Sagil Capital LLP

Sagil Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Free Report) by 203.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,633 shares during the period. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. accounts for about 0.6% of Sagil Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of CPAC stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.85 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

