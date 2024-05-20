Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $359,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.4% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 66,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,551,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VNQ traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $84.94. The company had a trading volume of 691,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.74.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

