Zacks Research Weighs in on Packaging Co. of America’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PKG. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $180.38 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $191.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 30,145 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,338,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

