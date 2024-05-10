Fluor Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Fluor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fluor’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fluor’s FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average of $38.48. Fluor has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 22.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Fluor by 12.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 120,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Fluor by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

