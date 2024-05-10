JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 392

Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 359 ($4.51) to GBX 392 ($4.92) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.66) to GBX 428 ($5.38) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 385 ($4.84).

Get Trainline alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trainline

Trainline Stock Down 0.4 %

Insider Activity

Shares of LON:TRN opened at GBX 324.40 ($4.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 343.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 316.32. Trainline has a 12-month low of GBX 216.40 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 393.80 ($4.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,488.00 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, insider Jody Ford sold 103,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.05), for a total transaction of £334,847.80 ($420,663.07). Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Trainline

(Get Free Report)

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.