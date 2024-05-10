JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 392

Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 359 ($4.51) to GBX 392 ($4.92) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
TRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.66) to GBX 428 ($5.38) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 385 ($4.84).
In related news, insider Jody Ford sold 103,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.05), for a total transaction of £334,847.80 ($420,663.07). Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
