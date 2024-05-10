Brokers Issue Forecasts for Koppers Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Koppers in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Koppers had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Singular Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Koppers has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.89%.

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $267,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,288,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $267,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,080 shares in the company, valued at $17,288,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 22,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $1,207,745.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,522.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,591 shares of company stock worth $1,700,094. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Koppers in the third quarter valued at $459,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Koppers during the third quarter worth about $1,022,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 617.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 54,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Koppers by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

