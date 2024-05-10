The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Joint in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Joint’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Joint’s FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Joint from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. Joint has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $246.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. Joint had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Joint by 8.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. JCP Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Joint by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Joint by 192.3% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

