Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Tire Co., Limited Decreased by Analyst (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Tire in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.31. The consensus estimate for Canadian Tire’s current full-year earnings is $11.18 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.81 by C($1.43). The firm had revenue of C$4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.84 billion. Canadian Tire had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.03%.

CTC stock opened at C$240.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$244.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$258.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$820.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$224.35 and a 52-week high of C$325.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.68%.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

