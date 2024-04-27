EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,639,903,000 after buying an additional 145,691 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $987,432,000 after buying an additional 116,860 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,260,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $793,607,000 after buying an additional 185,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 15.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $443,088,000 after buying an additional 460,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $135.70 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

