Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $643,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 47.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.5 %

AZO stock traded up $14.27 on Friday, reaching $3,001.32. 3,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,160. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,055.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2,796.28. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $24.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,505.00 to $3,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,108.83.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

