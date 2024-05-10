Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 9,905 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,905 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,497,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at $1,260,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 55,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.