Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $37,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT opened at $58.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,480 shares of company stock worth $8,021,556. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTNT shares. DZ Bank downgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

