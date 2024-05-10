1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. 1stdibs.Com updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
1stdibs.Com Stock Performance
Shares of DIBS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,816. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. The company has a market cap of $238.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.04. 1stdibs.Com has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $6.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th.
Insider Activity
In other 1stdibs.Com news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 30,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $184,562.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $346,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 1stdibs.Com news, CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 4,500 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $26,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,750.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 30,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $184,562.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 301,878 shares of company stock worth $1,745,182. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.
About 1stdibs.Com
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 1stdibs.Com
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Stocks Nancy Pelosi Has Been Buying
Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.