Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $79.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.49. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.61.

Insider Activity

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $680,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $21,331,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,331,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at $22,220,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HY has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

