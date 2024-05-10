Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 126,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 198,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHG traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $93.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,253. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $93.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

