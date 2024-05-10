TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,213,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,710 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $18,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,823,000 after buying an additional 18,626 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 129,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,561,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after buying an additional 313,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other ACV Auctions news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 333,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $6,209,714.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 333,327 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $936,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vikas Mehta sold 333,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $6,209,714.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 333,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,475,208 shares of company stock worth $26,669,099 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

ACVA traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 32,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,692. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.56.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.62 million. Equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACVA shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

