Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ (PHAT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 177.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $590.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.67. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $38,128.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $38,128.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $153,512.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 7,464,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,703 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,418,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after purchasing an additional 86,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 180,325 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,721,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 104,280 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,499,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

