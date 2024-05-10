TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 330,985 Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,186,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,985 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.90% of European Wax Center worth $16,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 38.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EWCZ. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

European Wax Center Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ EWCZ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.50. 5,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,480. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $698.86 million, a PE ratio of 68.29, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About European Wax Center

(Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.