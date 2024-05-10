Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,590 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $168.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,897. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

