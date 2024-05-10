TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 676,720 Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 676,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,542,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of Warby Parker as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Warby Parker by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 53.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 13.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 31,002 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth approximately $2,603,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 110,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 20,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRBY traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. 180,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,579. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.64. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $161.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $336,334.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at $146,195.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $103,451.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,315.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 28,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $336,334.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at $146,195.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,084 shares of company stock worth $1,074,979. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

