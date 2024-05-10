Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Holdings Decreased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,314,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,756 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Bumble worth $19,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,921,000 after purchasing an additional 297,286 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Bumble by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,303,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,895,000 after buying an additional 347,238 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,906,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,446,000 after buying an additional 258,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 683,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 97,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMBL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. 610,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $21.06.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bumble from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

