TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 232,000 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,000 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of HealthEquity worth $20,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 36.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $211,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,904.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $211,265.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,904.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,823 shares of company stock worth $5,482,975 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HQY

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.85. 24,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,287. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average is $74.77. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $53.58 and a one year high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 121.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.