TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $13.90 Million Holdings in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $13,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in MVB Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

MVBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MVB Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MVB Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MVB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of MVBF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,192. MVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.04.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). MVB Financial had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $57.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

