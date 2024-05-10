Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.74. 353,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,755,614. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $138.28. The company has a market capitalization of $582.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.