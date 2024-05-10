TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,825 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Paycor HCM worth $15,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 626,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after buying an additional 97,594 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Paycor HCM by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 359,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of PYCR stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $14.56. 41,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,130. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $159.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.53.

Paycor HCM Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

