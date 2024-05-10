Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.53. The company had a trading volume of 164,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,790,474. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $94.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

