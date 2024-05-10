William Blair Weighs in on CNA Financial Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNA Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CNA Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.01.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loews Corp increased its position in CNA Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 248,414,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,775,120,000 after buying an additional 4,456,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $14,296,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,178,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,851,000 after buying an additional 199,209 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after buying an additional 148,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,939,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $1,043,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

