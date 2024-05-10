Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ST. Oppenheimer raised Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $42.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -436.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,776.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $133,156,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $46,794,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 172.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after buying an additional 1,220,599 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 2,624.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 918,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,730,000 after acquiring an additional 884,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 94.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,414,000 after acquiring an additional 700,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

