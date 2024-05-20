Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.74

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.74 and last traded at $71.69, with a volume of 33077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.70.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average of $66.43.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Dow Stocks to Watch as The Index Hits a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.