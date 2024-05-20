Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.74

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.74 and last traded at $71.69, with a volume of 33077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.70.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average of $66.43.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 510,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,918,000 after purchasing an additional 140,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

