GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock's current price.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHG traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company's stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

(Get Free Report)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

