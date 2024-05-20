HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.84

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 896176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HUYA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

HUYA Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.29 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in HUYA by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

