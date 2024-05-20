Norges Bank Takes $1.75 Billion Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,574,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,382,000. Norges Bank owned 1.03% of Danaher as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Danaher by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 17.3% during the third quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 59.5% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 3,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,540 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,481. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $267.26. 143,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $267.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.31.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

