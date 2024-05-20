Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.43

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.43 and last traded at $54.38, with a volume of 21805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Methanex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Methanex Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Plc bought a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth about $589,459,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,109,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Methanex by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,557,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,043,000 after purchasing an additional 599,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Methanex by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,745,000 after purchasing an additional 425,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Methanex by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,396,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,868,000 after purchasing an additional 346,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Recommended Stories

