Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.59

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.59 and last traded at $88.09, with a volume of 60436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Aflac Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.18 and its 200 day moving average is $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,914. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,820,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aflac by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,643,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,141,000 after buying an additional 794,784 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $47,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,208,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,160,465,000 after buying an additional 605,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 8,861.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 449,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after acquiring an additional 444,829 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Company Profile



Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

