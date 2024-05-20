Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sets New 52-Week High at $213.93

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $213.93 and last traded at $212.28, with a volume of 2655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PIPR. StockNews.com raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.90.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.84, for a total transaction of $657,106.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,987.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.84, for a total value of $657,106.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,987.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,125 shares of company stock worth $1,942,059 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

