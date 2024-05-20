M&F Bancorp, Inc. (MFBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on June 12th

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

M&F Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

MFBP stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $13.35. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. M&F Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

