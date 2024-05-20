CashBackPro (CBP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $368.57 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. CashBackPro has a market cap of $368.57 million and $209,525.68 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for $4.08 or 0.00006118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00009609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010712 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001401 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,851.68 or 1.00125432 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011850 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00088127 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,225,643 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 4.1477951 USD and is down -4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $200,818.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

