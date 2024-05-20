SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.33

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.33 and last traded at $29.32, with a volume of 14835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Stories

