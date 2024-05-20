Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.31

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.31 and last traded at $50.30, with a volume of 8240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.14.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5,750.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

