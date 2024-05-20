Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.30

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.30 and last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 153225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

Several research firms have commented on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,296,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,970,000 after buying an additional 431,624 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 199,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 79,247 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

