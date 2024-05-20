X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.98

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 2397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock. White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF makes up about 3.7% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO owned approximately 0.83% of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF worth $12,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

